Punjab polls: EC asks candidates to publish criminal antecedents

Chandigarh : Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Tuesday asked political parties and candidates to comply with the deadlines to publish criminal antecedents in newspapers and electronic media fixed by the EC.

He said the deadline to publish first advertisement to declare the criminal antecedents of contesting candidates in newspapers and television expired on Tuesday.

“As per the EC directions, it is mandatory for political parties to declare the criminal antecedents of their candidate in print and television media three times and the first advertisement has to be published within first four days of withdrawal of nominations,” added Raju.

He added that as per the schedule, second advertisement can be given between fifth to eighth day of withdrawal of the nominations and the third advertisement could be given from ninth till the last day of campaign, two days prior to date of the polling day (February 20).

The CEO said the political parties and candidates would have to get this declaration published in the newspapers in a particular region thrice in at an appropriate position.

He clarified that those candidates, who have not been either convicted or there is no pending criminal case against them, need not publish such advertisements. He directed district election officers and returning officers to keep watch on all political parties and candidates that they are publishing criminal antecedents in given time period and maintain the record.