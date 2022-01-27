Channi or Sidhu? Rahul Gandhi says party workers will decide CM face for Punjab election

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Congress will announce a CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022 as both chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged Rahul Gandhi to announce a CM face ahead of the polls, instead of the collective leadership.

On the first day of Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Punjab, he addressed the most crucial issue – whether the Congress will choose Sidhu for CM or will go with Channi if the party retains Punjab. Amid apparent tension between Channi and Sidhu, they put up a show of camaraderie as Channi hugged Sidhu and said there is no fight between them. "People say there is a fight between us. Announce the chief minister face for Punjab polls and we will stand united, Rahul Gandhi ji," Charanjit Singh Channi said as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the gathering.

Urging Rahul Gandhi to decide a CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Channi said, “People of Punjab wants a CM face for the election. Sidhu saab has already talked to you about this. I am also saying this," the chief minister said.

In a recent Twitter poll, conducted by Rahul Gandhi's aide Nikhil Alva, maximum people have voted for Channi as the CM face. While Channi received 68.7% of the votes, Sidhu got 11.5% and 9.3% votes were polled in favour of Sunil Kumar Jakhar. A 10% of votes were in favour of no CM face, which the party decided so far.