On question of Punjab Congress CM face, Navjot Sidhu says this

Talking about the CM face of the Congress in Punjab for the upcoming assembly election, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he has full faith in the party's high command which will take the decision after analysing the qualities of every possible candidate. "Congress will take this decision after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. We will accept the decision taken by the party high command," Sidhu told ANI.

As the battle for Punjab intensifies with the AAP campaigning at full throttle, the CM face of the Congress, the ruling party in the state, remains a dubious issue with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu both being the contenders for the top job. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar's name has also surfaced in the game.

On announcing the CM face like the party did last time with Amarinder Singh, Channi recently said he is in favour of declaring a CM face before the election. "Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost and before that when they gave (CM candidate) we won and when they did not declare candidate we lost. This time they should give. Sidhu is also saying that they should declare," Channi earlier said.

Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? — Nikhil Alva (@njalva) January 19, 2022

In a Twitter poll, conducted by Rahul Gandhi's aide Nikhil Alva, Channi has won the CM face race with 68.7% votes in favour of Channi, 11.5% in favour of Sidhu, 9.3% in favour of Sunil Kumar Jakhar and 10.4% favouring that there is no need for a CM face. The party put out a video a few days ago seemingly projecting Channi as the CM face.

The party, however, took a stand that it would contest the election under collective leadership.