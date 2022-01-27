Punjab polls: BJP announces second list of candidates; Darshan Singh Shivjot fielded from Chamkaur Sahib

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, fielding Darshan Singh Shivjot from the crucial Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which is also chief minister Charanjit Singh's incumbent seat.

In its recent list, the BJP named as many as 27 candidates who have been fielded from various seats including Bhoa, Gurdaspur, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak, Majitha, Kartarpur, SAS nagar and Moga among others.

The party has fielded National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman and former Union minister Vijay Sampla from Phagwara. From Gurdaspur assembly seat, Parminder Singh Gill has been fielded, while Fateh Singh Bajwa will be fighting the poll battle from Batala.

Besides, the BJP has also also given the ticket to National Commission for Minorities and former Indian Police Service officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Ropar.

Here's the full list of candidates:

Bhoa (SC)- Seema Kumari

Gurdaspur- Parminder Singh Gill

Batala- Fateh Singh Bajwa

Dera Baba Nanak- Kuldeep Singh Kahloan

Majitha- Pradeep Singh Bhullar

Amritsar West (SC)- Kumar Amit Valmiki

Attari- Balwinder Kaur

Phagwara- Vijay Sampla

Shahkot- Narinder Pal Singh Chandi

Kartarpur (SC)- Surinder Mahey

Jalandhar Cantt.- Sarbit Singh Makkar

Anandpur Sahib- Dr. Parminder Sharma

Rupnagar- Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Chamkaur Sahib- Dharshan Singh Shivjot

SAS Nagar- Sanjiv Vashishth

Samrala- Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Ludhiana North- Praveen Bansal

Moga- Dr. Harjot Kamal Moga

Guru Har Sahai- Gurparvej Singh Sandhu

Balluana- Vandana Sangwaan

Lambi- Rakesh Dhingra

Maur- Dhayal Singh Sodhi

Barnala- Dheeraj Kumar

Dhuri- Randeep Singh Deol

Nabha (SC)- Gurpreet Singh Shahpur

Rajpura- Jagdish Kumar Jagga

Ghanaur- Vikas Sharma

The BJP has, thus far, announced the names of 61 of its 65 candidates for the upcoming Punjab polls.

The party is contesting the elections in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress last year and floated his own party following a bitter power tussle with party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.