Punjab polls: Cong gave two corrupt CMs in five years, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Assembly election 2022: Bhagwant Mann hit out at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing him of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹170 crore
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann targeted Channi and former CM Amarinder Singh.(ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the Grand Old Party gave two corrupt chief ministers in five years, news agency ANI reported.

“Congress gave two corrupt CMs in 5 years. Captain Amarinder Singh whose doors were not open for the people, then came Charanjit Singh Channi,” ANI quoted Mann as saying.

Claiming victory for AAP in the assembly polls, he said that the people of Lambi have made up their minds to bring about a change in Punjab.

Further, the AAP MP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "state needs someone who understands poverty and hunger" remark while announcing Channi as the CM face and said, "the wealth of that poor person (Channi) is 170 crores. Maybe he is poor for Rahul Gandhi."

"Have they visited the houses of the Scheduled Castes brotherhood that poor man (Channi) represents?" he asked.Also read: Cong followed its tradition of naming corrupt person as CM candidate: Mann

Lauding the choices offered to the people of Punjab by AAP, Mann said, "We have given the people those the Dalit community will vote. The Dalits will vote on face value, but that faces will be that of their children, their elders, for whom they will worry about education, health. They will see the face of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the Akali Dal-BJP government which had been in power for ten years. Full election coverage link here

