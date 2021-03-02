Reservation list for UP panchayat election to be released today

The reservation list of seats for all posts in the Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be released by the district magistrate on Tuesday, allowing candidates in the fray to know where they can contest elections from. The final list, after all the objections are cleared, will be published around March 10.

Earlier, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a rotational formula for reservation according to which seats reserved for categories scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) earlier will not be reserved for the same categories this year.

Here is all you need to know about the elections:

1. These elections, scheduled for April, will choose a total of 57,207 heads this year. Last month, the Allahabad High Court had asked the state election commission to ensure that the elections are held by April 30 and had rejected the poll panel's undertaking to hold the elections by May.

2. The rotational formula was introduced by CM Adityanath in February. According to the formula, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population.

3. Currently, the state has 826 vikas khands (development blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas. There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.

4. "Out of total gram panchayat seats, 330 will be reserved for STs, 12,045 for SCs and 15,712 for OBCs. This reservation is on the basis of percentage of their population," said Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, panchayati raj.

5. "All seats of zila panchayat chairman, ward members, members of panchayat, gram pradhan and their members have been ascertained. The reservation status of seats in 2015 will not be repeated," Singh added.

6. The government has also found two Zila panchayat seats which were never reserved for SCs and OBCs till date, while seven were never reserved for women.

7. The tenure of the village panchayats ended on December 25, 2020.

