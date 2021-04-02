'A vote for NDA is vote for better investment': PM Modi's poll pitch in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the citizens of Tamil Nadu to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it was working towards the development of the southern state in all aspects. "Guided by the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, the NDA government is working to bring a positive change in the lives of 130 crore Indians. In Tamil Nadu, especially the southern part of the state, we want to focus on boosting infrastructure, irrigation and investment," he said while addressing a crowd in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Giving details of plans related to developing infrastructure in the area, he said, "In this year's union budget, a series of economic corridors have been announced, and one of them is the Madurai-Kollam corridor. Funds allocated for railway infra projects in Tamil Nadu have increased by a record 238% compared to 2009."

"We started the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure tap water connections to every home in India by 2024. In Tamil Nadu, over 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission," he added.

The Prime Minister also hailed late chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader MG Ramachandran’s vision for 'an inclusive and prosperous society’ addressing him by his initials MGR. “South Tamil Nadu, and especially Madurai, has a special association with MGR. We all know TM Soundararajan lent his voice to MGR. In the 1980s, Congress dismissed MGR's democratically elected govt. Elections were called, and he won again from Madurai. In 1977, 1980 and 1984, MGR won from places around this region, his vision for an inspires us,” he said.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister arrived in the state on Thursday as part of his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner AIADMK in the upcoming polls.Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and votes are scheduled to be counted on May 2.