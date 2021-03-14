Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA P Saravanan joined the BJP in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
Speaking to ANI, P Saravanan said: "I was a member of BJP about six years ago. Today, I have joined this party because it has able leadership led by prime minister Narendra Modi. My discussion for joining BJP was underway for the past 2-3 months and today I have joined."
Also read: MK Stalin says DMK would continue to urge Centre to scrap CAA
"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for Covid-19. But now, the vaccine for Covid-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.
On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.
The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M).
Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tamil Nadu, the rise of MK Stalin’s son—Udhaynidhi Stalin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections
- NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017 before which admissions to medical colleges took place on the basis of marks obtained in state board exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN polls: State BJP president slams DMK over promise of abolishing NEET
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu: Party leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijayakanth's DMDK seals deal with Dhinakaran's AMMK for 60 seats in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting BJP ticket in Tamil Nadu, Kushboo Sundar questions Congress, DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK’s MK Stalin promises to act on 17 lakh petitions within 100 days if elected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CPI announces candidates for 6 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP releases candidate list, Kushboo to contest from Thousand Lights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK
- Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox