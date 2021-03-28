'Oust RSS, BJP from TN first, then from Centre': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday exuded confidence Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin will become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and added that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have to be first ousted from the state and then from the Centre.

"I can guarantee that Stalin will be the chief minister. The decision has been made, now elections will formalise it. But the fight doesn't stop here as the RSS and BJP have unlimited money. To stop them, we have to first oust them in Tamil Nadu and then remove them from Delhi," Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

Launching a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Gandhi said that the central government passed an education policy that is designed to harm Tamil Nadu, but the CM didn't say anything. "Millions of people in this state lost their livelihood, lost their future, lost their jobs because of demonetisation and GST - but the CM didn't say one word. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, institutions have been wiped out. And the idea is just to help a few friends of the Prime Minister. In the end, it is only a matter of money for them," Gandhi added.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi controls the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the chief minister is "corrupt". "No Tamil person wants to touch Amit Shah or Mohan Bhagwat's feet, so the question is why has the chief minister submitted to the RSS and Amit Shah. The chief minister doesn't want to bow in front of Modi but he has to as Narendra Modi controls Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the chief minister is corrupt," he added.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the 16th Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.