Rahul Gandhi attacks Palaniswami, talks about 'kind of leader' who can be CM

Congress leader Rhul Gandhi continued his attack on the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of crushing cultures. He was addressing the people of Kanyakumari in poll-bound Tamil Nadu after holding a roadshow.

"This election is about giving a message. First is, that our country is a country of different religions, cultures, languages, histories and we respect all that. We don't accept Narendra Modi's and RSS' attempt to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and Tamil history," said Gandhi.

He once again remembered former chief minister K Kamaraj, who he said truly represented Tamil Nadu.

"I was told that when Kamaraj ji died, his entire belongings were in one small suitcase. A leader like him truly represents Tamil people and their aspirations. He'd fight for his people, that's the kind of leader you need as chief minister," said Gandhi. He had talked about Kamaraj while addressing a rally in Tenkasi on Sunday.

The Congress leader came to Kanyakumari from Nagercoil where he said that history has shown nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people.

"This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu chief minister (K Palaniswami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this. The chief minister should bow to the people of the state," said Gandhi.

Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu to campaign for his party head of the Assembly elections in the state.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.