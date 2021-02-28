Rahul Gandhi invokes K Kamaraj, talks about the kind of leader Tamil Nadu wants
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday invoked former chief minister of Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj and said that when it came to implementing the mid-day meal in state, the leader did not care about the economists' opinion that it would be a bad idea, he only listened to the people and introduced the scheme.
"Economists had said that mid-day meals would be a bad idea, but Kamaraj ji listened to the people and brought in the scheme. Tamil Nadu showed direction to India as the scheme was later introduced across the country. That's the kind of leader we want," he said while addressing a rally in Tenkasi.
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.
"The people of India sent back the British empire. We will too send Modi back to Nagpur, that too without any hatred, anger and violence. They can spit on us, kick and abuse but we will not do any such thing," he said, referring to the city in Maharashtra where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has its headquarters.
Speaking at the event, he also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that his party claimed to "represent Hinduism" but Hindusim does not preach insulting, killing or beating up people.
"The essence of all religions was love but the Central government's 'whole game' is to 'steal' money of ordinary people, including farmers through initiatives like farm laws, and give it away to the biggest businesses in the country," he said, according to the news agency PTI.
Congress is an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and the BJP is a partner of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The state will go to polls on 6 April to elect members from the 234 constituencies of the Assembly.
On Friday, a social organisation against corruption, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam joined hands with MNM. Former MLA Pazha Karuppiah who has been with both the DMK and AIADMK also joined MNM and will be contesting on the fledgling party's ticket.
Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6.
