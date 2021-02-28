'He was on vacation': Amit Shah jabs Rahul Gandhi for 'no fisheries ministry' remark
Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had recently said if his party comes to power, he will create a ministry dedicated to fishermen of India.
"Some days ago, Rahul Gandhi had asked why there is no fisheries ministry. I want to know from people whether they want a leader who doesn't know that Department of Fisheries has been in existence for two years," Shah said in Karaikal while campaigning for Puducherry election.
Rahul Gandhi was on 'vacation' when the NDA set it up in 2019, he added.
The Union minister then highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the welfare of the fishermen community. He said that the Centre announced ₹20,000 crore in the budget to improve the fisheries infrastructure in the country. "Puducherry will reap the maximum benefit from this scheme," Shah said.
Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had visited Puducherry where he asked why don’t the fishermen have a ministry in Delhi. “I consider you to be the farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?” Gandhi had said.
At a public meeting in Puducherry, Prime Minister had expressed shock over Gandhi's statement. Many BJP leaders and Union ministers too had also taken a swipe at Gandhi.
Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Giriraj Singh responded to Gandhi reminding him that the ministry had already been established.
Responding to PM Modi's swipe, Gandhi had later tweeted, "Dear PM, Fisherfolk need an independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry."
The website of the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying says, "The Department of Fisheries is one of the two Departments under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. It came into existence with effect from 05.02.2019 through carving out Fishery Division from the erstwhile Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries vide Cabinet Secretariat’s Notification F.No.1/21/21/2018-Cab dated 05.02.2019."
Elections will be held in Puducherry along with four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Congress, which recently lost power, is pitted against the BJP in the union territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'250 farmers have died, govt does not care': Kejriwal at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad firm eyes record, builds 25.54km lane in less than 18 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will send BJP back to Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM won't come under pressure: Raut on demand for minister's ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices may fall by April, says petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
- Fuel prices have been on fire this month with oil companies raising petrol and diesel prices 16 times so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He was on vacation': Shah jabs Rahul Gandhi for 'no fisheries ministry' remark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite
- The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire
- Transport commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his IPS officer wife Santosh Bala (Home department special secretary), were in one of the three tents that caught fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in physical criteria for medical admission
- The petitioner had moved the high court in January this year after she was declared ineligible for admission to an undergraduate medical course as her left hand was amputated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues
- Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox