IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CPI announces candidates for 6 seats
The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency.(HT File Photo)
The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency.(HT File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:24 PM IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.

The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency. Announcing the names of the candidates here, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the party has nominated former MLA T Ramachandran, who is Krishnagiri district secretary, to seek re-election from the Thali constituency.

Former MLA P L Sundaram would contest from Bhavanisagar. Ravi alias M Subramanian, who is Tiruppur district secretary of the party, would seek his electoral fortune from the Tiruppur north constituency while former MLAs M Arumugam and S Gunasekaran would contest from Vaalparai and Sivaganga constituencies, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine. It has become vital in this election to keep the communal BJP away from gaining foothold in Tamil Nadu, he said. To a question, he replied that the CPI would soon come out with its election manifesto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
communist party of india tamil nadu assembly election 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
MK Stalin while releasing the party manifesto told reporters, “Usually, the DMK’s manifesto is considered as the hero of the elections. This time many are saying our candidates' list is the hero, so I’m releasing the second hero.” (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
MK Stalin while releasing the party manifesto told reporters, “Usually, the DMK’s manifesto is considered as the hero of the elections. This time many are saying our candidates' list is the hero, so I’m releasing the second hero.” (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017 before which admissions to medical colleges took place on the basis of marks obtained in state board exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.(Twitter/@AIADMKITWINGOFL)
Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.(Twitter/@AIADMKITWINGOFL)
tamil nadu assembly election

Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The last date of nominations for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is on March 19 as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.(ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

TN polls: State BJP president slams DMK over promise of abolishing NEET

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:21 PM IST
When asked about the DMK's manifesto, he said that they themselves introduced the NEET during the UPA government and now they are promising to withdraw it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party President Kamal Haasan addresses the media, in Chennai on Saturday.(ANI File Photo )
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party President Kamal Haasan addresses the media, in Chennai on Saturday.(ANI File Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu: Party leader

PTI, Kancheepuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Local television channels aired visuals of a young man, said to be the assailant, being taken away by police personnel for allegedly attacking Haasan's car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to allot seats to DMDK was taken considering victory in mind, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said.(PTI)
The decision to allot seats to DMDK was taken considering victory in mind, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Vijayakanth's DMDK seals deal with Dhinakaran's AMMK for 60 seats in TN polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Candidates previously announced by AMMK for segments now earmarked for DMDK would be withdrawn, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam top leader TTV Dhinakaran said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has fielded Kushboo Sundar from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai.(Twitter/@khushsundar)
The BJP has fielded Kushboo Sundar from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai.(Twitter/@khushsundar)
tamil nadu assembly election

After getting BJP ticket in Tamil Nadu, Kushboo Sundar questions Congress, DMK

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
“DMK and the Congress can not accept orders from a woman. How many seats have they given to women candidates?” Kushboo Sundar asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MK Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)
MK Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK’s MK Stalin promises to act on 17 lakh petitions within 100 days if elected

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Targeting the ruling AIADMK government, Stalin said, “These are common problems. The present government could not even solve these everyday problems faced by people."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency.(HT File Photo)
The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency.(HT File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:24 PM IST
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kushboo Sundar was a former Congress national spokesperson and joined the BJP in October 2020.(ANI)
Kushboo Sundar was a former Congress national spokesperson and joined the BJP in October 2020.(ANI)
india news

BJP releases candidate list, Kushboo to contest from Thousand Lights

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Popular south Indian actor Kushboo Sundar is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, which has been a DMK stronghold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for Covid-19. But now, the vaccine for Covid-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.(ANI )
"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for Covid-19. But now, the vaccine for Covid-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.(ANI )
tamil nadu assembly election

Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:19 PM IST
On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(Representative Image/AP Photo)
The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(Representative Image/AP Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates

ANI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Congress also selected the candidature of V Vijayakumar as the party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari Parliamentary Constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK general secretary S Durai Murugan releases election manifesto in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK general secretary S Durai Murugan releases election manifesto in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi. (AFP)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that AIADMK is no longer Jayalalithaa's party, and has 'unfortunately' turned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin.
DMK chief MK Stalin.
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK releases first list, Stalin’s son enters fray

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The DMK, which announced candidates for 173 seats -- the remaining 61 seats will be contested by its allies, including the Congress -- will take on its rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has governed the state for the past 10 years in direct contests in 122 constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP