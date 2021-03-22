Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / 50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu assembly elections
50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The BJP is fighting the election along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and is seeking to retain power. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the challenger, seeking to oust the AIADMK government.
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the manifesto release function in Chennai on Monday.(ANI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party promised 50 lakh jobs and home delivery of ration among other promises.

Other promises include implementing the anti-cow slaughter act. The BJP has said in its election document that there will be ban on movement of cows to Kerala and other states for beef.

The manifesto also promises to enact an anti-conversation law will to criminalise religious conversation.

"I am confident that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu. We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state," said Union minister Nitin Gadkari who was present at the release of the manifesto.

The BJP also promised to give fishermen 6,000 assistance annually like farmers and a separate budget for agriculture like other BJP states.

The elections for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.

