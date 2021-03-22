BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises
Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. It seeks to lay put the party's plan which it will put in place if it comes to power.
The BJP has again chosen All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as its election partner. The AIADMK won the last Assembly election in 2016.
Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.
Here are the list of promises made by BJP in its manifesto:
- Fishermen to get ₹6,000 assistance annually like farmers
- Separate budget for agriculture like other BJP states
- 60-lakh job opportunities will be generated
- Tamil Nadu to be made number 1 state in south India in ease of doing business
- A separate board of Hindu scholars and saints to be handed over temple administration
- Total prohibition across Tamil Nadu
- Free driving license for two-wheelers for girls between 18 and 23
- Free tablets for students of Class 8 and 9
- Multi-specialty hospitals in all districts
- Free piped drinking water supply to all homes by 2022 under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Ban on sand mining for five years to protect riverbeds
- Chennai Corporation to be divided into 3 like Delhi
- Anti-cow slaughter act to be implemented. There will be ban on movement of cows to Kerala and other states for beef.
- Anti-conversation law will be enacted to criminalise religious conversation.
- ₹1 lakh to be deposited in the name of a girl child born to a below the poverty line (BPL) family
- It has also promised to fully implement the National Education Policy
- Jallikattu players will be included in sports quota, the BJP has said in its manifesto
- Chennai and other hospitals in major Tamil Nadu cities will be connected through air ambulances
- Apart form this, a bench of Madras high court has also been promised in Coimbatore
BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.
Coimbatore South: Kamal Haasan could divide anti-incumbency votes, benefit BJP
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The tripolar contest in Coimbatore South is as diverse as its constituency, which is also the smallest assembly seat in this district and has come under the spotlight with Haasan testing his electoral prowess from here
We must punish AIADMK-BJP responsible for atrocities in Thoothukudi, says Stalin
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
DMK president MK Stalin on Monday raised the issues of the May 2018 anti-Sterlite protest firing in which 13 people were killed and the June 2020 custodial deaths of father-son duo (R Jayaraj and J Bennicks), both the cases being probed by the CBI
'We don't take Kamal Haasan seriously': DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:52 PM IST
he 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
'Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people', says Tamil Nadu CM
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Palaniswami’s statement comes on a day when Stalin said that even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the winner would be a 'BJP MLA’.
Kamal Haasan says his aim is to uplift the poor, targets Stalin over NEET
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST
- Kamal Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.
DMK puts up countdown timer outside party office, date set for results day
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The clock has been set to end on May 2, 2021, the date on which counting of votes will be held in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares ₹22.55 crore assets
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:50 AM IST
BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth ₹1.53 crore.
In Tamil Nadu CM’s model village, lack of jobs stands out amid infra, edu push
By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Palaniswami’s village has good roads, roundabouts shaded by bougainvillea, and streetlights amid rolling fields. It also has an arts and sciences college. He inaugurated the college in 2014 and made higher education accessible particularly to women
DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Here is a look at where the two former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha contested and who have been fielded to fill their absence.
Hundreds of farmers to file nominations from Kangeyam to contest TN polls
PTI, Coimbatore
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:28 PM IST
- A similar situation arose when 1,016 farmers filed their nominations from Modakurichi Assembly segment in 1996, taking the total nominations to 1,033, causing a nightmare to the Election Commission leading to postponing the poll by one month.
Stalin slams EPS, vows to speed up probe into Jayalalithaa’s death
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Responding to Palaniswami’s charge that Stalin and his father late M Karunanidhi were responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death, the opposition leader said that he was ready to face the justice Arumugamsamy Commission that is investigating the reasons behind her death.
TN assembly elections: Scores of candidates file papers on day 3 of nomination
PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Since the nomination process began on March 12, 1,223 people including 210 women candidates have filed the papers, according to EC statistics.
In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for startups
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
In Tamil Nadu, NDA attempts a new caste coalition
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 AM IST
It is, in that sense, a repeat of the BJP’s attempts in north India to play on the heterogeneity within backward and Dalit castes, and create a coalition with the more marginalised segments of society. But the roots of this form of politics go deeper in the state