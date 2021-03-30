Vote for BJP is vote to solve long-standing issue of Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, saying his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on the basis of "development agenda" but leaders of the opposition parties are focused on "dynasty agenda”. PM Modi also said opposition parties don't have anything positive to offer. "In their speeches, all they do is demean others and spread lies," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in support of the candidates contesting from the southern state.

PM Modi also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family is "seeking vote based on our solid agenda of all-round development inspired by the ideas of 'Amma' Jayalalithaa and MGR." "Vote for the BJP is a vote to solve long-standing issue of the state," he also said during the public meeting.

"We want to promote Tamil culture. We are promoting technical and medical education and if possible we will do it local language," PM Modi told the crowd.

He was speaking at Dharapuram in the Tirupur district where the BJP's state president, L Murugan, is contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The BJP is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 in alliance with the AIADMK, which is in a direct contest with the DMK.