Tripura Exit polls 2023: BJP likely to get 2nd term, Tipra Motha to make a mark

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) are likely to retain power in Tripura for the second straight term, the exit poll predictions by a majority of agencies stated. The Axis My India-India Today exit poll predicted that the BJP and its ally IPFT is likely to secure majority with 36-45 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The saffron party had wrested the north-eastern state from the Left in 2018. This time, the exit polls suggest that the Left along with its ally Congress is likely to settle between 6-11 seats. EXIT POLLS 2023: LIVE COVERAGE

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tipra Motha, which has grabbed a lot of attention in this election, is set to win between 9-16 polls. The Trinamool Congress, which has been aggressively campaigning in Tripura in recent years, might not be able to open its account. On the other hand, the Zee News-Matrize exit poll predicts the BJP and ally IPFT winning 29-36 seats, while the Congress-Left alliance is tipped to bag 13-21 seats. Pradyot Debbarma's Tipra Motha is predicted to win 11-16 seats. The others might settle between 0-3 seats. However, the Times Now-ETG Research exit poll has predicted a close fight between the NDA and Left-Congress alliance, with the saffron party and its allies racing ahead. The BJP+ alliance is set to win 24 seats against the Left-Cong's tally of 21. The Tipra Motha, who has been demanding a Greater Tipraland state, is predicted to win 14 seats. The India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted the BJP-IPFT alliance nearing majority with a tally of 29-40. The Left-Congress alliance is set to win 9-16 seats while the Tipra Motha is predicted to clinch 10-14 seats. Tripura had recorded a voter turnout of 87.6 per cent in the election held on February 16. The state had recorded a turnout of 89.3 per cent in 2018. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON