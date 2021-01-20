Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking

In the months since the November election, Trump has hardly followed the traditions of an outgoing president, mostly like his time in the Oval office. As Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence of mass fraud in the election, he refused to formally concede the election. Only after his supporters stormed the US Capitol, Trump released a video in which he said that the new administration will be inaugurated on January 20 and said that his focus is on “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.” It is not only his refusal to concede which is unprecedented in US history, here are other traditions that Trump is breaking ahead of the inauguration:

White House visit

Not only has Trump not extended an invitation to his successor Joe Biden to visit the White House but he has also not spoken with Biden in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. It is customary for the outgoing president to invite the president-elect and their spouse into the White House the morning of the inauguration; however the Trumps have not done so. Melania has also not extended an invitation to incoming First Lady Jill Biden, breaking with a years-long tradition in the country.

Absence at the inauguration ceremony

Trump has refused to attend Biden and Harris’ inauguration ceremony which is customary for all living former presidents to attend. The outgoing president has skipped the incoming president’s swearing-in only three times in US history. Trump confirmed his plans in a tweet earlier this month saying: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” He is reportedly planning to leave Washington, DC, Wednesday morning.

Handover letter

It has also been a tradition that the outgoing president writes a letter for the new President which is left on the desk in the Oval Office. The letter is meant to offer advice or words of encouragement to the incoming president. It is expected that Trump will break this 32-year-old tradition as he may not leave a letter for Biden.