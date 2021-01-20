IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden to issue executive orders reversing Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day of presidency
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.(AFP)
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden to issue executive orders reversing Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day of presidency

The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:39 PM IST

In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the pandemic.

Biden on Wednesday will end construction on Trump’s border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.

The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office — and each signed just one. But Biden, facing the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, is intent on demonstrating a sense of urgency and competence that he argues has been missing under his predecessor.

“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden's choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government's revamped response to the pandemic.

Follow our live updates on the US presidential inauguration

The orders reach well beyond the pandemic. Biden intends to order a review of all Trump regulations and executive actions that are deemed damaging to the environment or public health. He will order federal agencies to prioritize racial equity and review policies that reenforce systemic racism. He will revoke a Trump order that sought to exclude noncitizens from the census, and will order federal employees to take an ethics pledge that commits them to upholding the independence of the Justice Department.

Susan Rice, Biden's incoming domestic policy adviser, said the new president would also revoke the just-issued report of Trump’s “1776 Commission” to promote "patriotic education."

These actions will be followed by dozens more in the next 10 days, aides said, as Biden looks to redirect the country without having to go through a Senate that Democrats control by the narrowest margin.

Notably, the opening actions did not include immediate steps to rejoin the Iran nuclear accord, which Trump abandoned and Biden has pledged to reimplement. Jen Psaki, the incoming White House press secretary, said that while they were not included in Biden’s Day One orders, the new president will in the coming days revoke the Pentagon’s ban on military service by transgender Americans as well as the so-called Mexico City policy, which bans US funding for international organizations that perform or refer women for abortion services.

Also read: 'If she supports India, she will be president'

Psaki said the actions to be taken Wednesday were focused on providing “immediate relief” to Americans.

In another effort to signal a return to pre-Trump times, Psaki said she would hold a news briefing late Wednesday in a symbol of the administration’s commitment to transparency. Trump's White House had all but abandoned the practice of briefing reporters daily.

Biden will sign the actions during his first visit to the Oval Office in four years. Since then, presidential order actions were often marked by clumsy announcements and confusion. In their first days in office, Trump’s team was forced to rewrite executive orders by court order and aides took days to figure out how to use the White House intercom to alert press about events. The repeatedly canceled plans to hype new building programs — dubbed “Infrastructure week” — became a national punchline. Biden aides, by contrast, are aiming to demonstrate they are up for the job right out of the gate.

Biden senior aides, led by deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed and campaign policy chief Stef Feldman, began plotting out the executive action plans in November, just days after Biden won the presidency and drafting began in December. The final documents were reviewed by career staff at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in recent weeks before Biden’s swearing-in to ensure they would pass legal muster.

Also read: Washington mayor asks for tightened security

Biden’s team was set begin assuming the reins of power even before the Marine Band finished its rendition of “Hail to the Chief” after the new president takes the oath of office.

Aides were due to begin entering the White House complex at the stroke of noon — when Biden officially assumes the office — to begin overseeing national security roles. The urgency was hasten by concerns about security around the Inauguration after the US Capitol insurrection.

Covid-19 restrictions, along with tight security surrounding the Inauguration were severely curtailing the number of aides in Biden’s West Wing. Aides, one official said, were told to pack snacks to eat in their offices because of pandemic protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden presidential inauguration joe biden transition
app
Close
e-paper
Kamala Harris (HT_PRINT)
Kamala Harris (HT_PRINT)
world news

Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Posting a video on Twitter, Harris captioned it: "I'm here today because of the women who came before me."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.(AFP )
A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.(AFP )
world news

Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
José Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he couldn’t confirm how many people had been injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter ahead of his inauguration.(AP)
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter ahead of his inauguration.(AP)
world news

'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after the inauguration ceremony in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," Trump said. "We will be back in some form."(Bloomberg)
"It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," Trump said. "We will be back in some form."(Bloomberg)
world news

'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Speaking to a small crowd of supporters, staff and family members at Andrews after a 21-gun salute and a serenade of "Hail to the Chief," Trump said "this has been an incredible four years."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, Edward Snowden had said that the president should end the war on whistleblowers at the stroke of a pen.(Reuters File)
Last year, Edward Snowden had said that the president should end the war on whistleblowers at the stroke of a pen.(Reuters File)
world news

'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Hours before leaving the White House, Trump pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies, but left the whistleblower out of the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal was signed by Iran and six other nations in 2015.
The deal was signed by Iran and six other nations in 2015.
world news

Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Trump pulled out from the deal in 2018, though the agreement itself continues to exist, with Iran, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Russia all still party to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena's neighbourhood of Gamarek where the governor's residence is located.(File Photo. Representative image)
The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena's neighbourhood of Gamarek where the governor's residence is located.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur

PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Mahdi, who visited the village on Tuesday, vowed to bring to justice those who instigated the violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"School closure should be implemented as a last resort, be temporary and only at a local level in areas with intense transmission."
"School closure should be implemented as a last resort, be temporary and only at a local level in areas with intense transmission."
world news

School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-Elect Joe Biden will take oath on Wednesday. (AFP)
US President-Elect Joe Biden will take oath on Wednesday. (AFP)
world news

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Joe Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president soon after noon (1700 GMT), taking over from Republican Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Johnson said that he looks forward to strengthening the partnership between the two countries and working on their shared priorities like tackling climate action and Transatlantic security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-Elect Joe Biden will take oath on Wednesday. (AFP)
US President-Elect Joe Biden will take oath on Wednesday. (AFP)
world news

Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Joe Biden oath ceremony: President-elect Joe Biden will be taking oath as the 46th President of the United States and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 49th Vice-President of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(File Photo / AP)
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(File Photo / AP)
world news

No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037, but his attorneys said in the application that “he will likely die in prison” because of health concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday 15 million vaccine doses had been delivered, enough for just over 1% of the population.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday 15 million vaccine doses had been delivered, enough for just over 1% of the population.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
world news

China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:37 PM IST
China is stepping up its vaccinations as several countries including Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey begin mass vaccination programmes using its vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doses of Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Bhutan(MEA)
Doses of Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Bhutan(MEA)
world news

'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
While 100,000 doses reached Maldives, according to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, “A special flight of India carrying the consignment will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka [on January 21].”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple.(AP)
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple.(AP)
world news

Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration

AP, Thulasendrapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
In Harris' maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP