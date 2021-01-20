12 people removed from US Capitol duty after background checks: Pentagon
The National Guard has removed 12 people from duty protecting the US Capitol after background checks found links to extremists or other issues that raised concerns.
“We’re not taking any chances. Anything that’s flagged is brought to the attention of the command,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters at a briefing. “We’re not even asking what the flag was, we’re just removing them.”
The two National Guard troops with links to extremism were flagged to the military by law enforcement and an anonymous tip about inappropriate text messages and comments. Hoffman declined to characterize the communications or say if they represented threats against President-elect Joe Biden or other dignitaries.
The other 10 were flagged by law enforcement as they underwent background checks and their removal from service doesn’t necessarily mean the troops were suspected of committing a crime or otherwise unfit for future duty, Hoffman said.
He declined to specify what caught the attention of law enforcement in those cases.
The soldiers were among 25,000 National Guard members sent to secure Wednesday’s inauguration following a Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and fears of more violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO
- The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to reverse Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox