Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
us presidential

Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report

It would be difficult for Pence to be at Joint Base Andrews for Trump's sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, as the outgoing vice president is expected to do, they said.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:41 AM IST

US Vice President Mike Pence is not expected to attend President Donald Trump's departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, CNN reported citing two Pence sources.

It would be difficult for Pence to be at Joint Base Andrews for Trump's sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, as the outgoing vice president is expected to do, they said.

Earlier this month, a senior administration official announced that Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The rift between Trump and Pence, who refused Trump's call to overturn the November 3 election results, dominated their final days in their offices.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.

US President Trump has said he will not be joining Biden at the inauguration.

It is customary for an outgoing president and other former presidents to sit behind a new president, symbolising the peaceful transfer of power. Biden termed Trump's decision not to attend his inauguration ceremony as "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on."

Meanwhile, the top two Republicans in Congress -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen Mitch McConnell -- are also not planning to attend Trump's send-off, The Hill reported.

Trump will depart the White House South Lawn via Marine One for Joint Base Andrews early tomorrow morning, giving Pence a chance to bid farewell to the President then.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks before his final departure from Joint Base Andrews, where a military-style ceremony is being planned.

Invitations have gone out to Trump's friends, allies and former administration officials saying it will begin at 8 am ET (6:30 pm IST). Each invitee is allowed five guests; organizers hope to secure a large crowd because Trump has complained about the size of his gatherings in the past.

