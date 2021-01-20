'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle

As US vice president-elect Kamala Harris heads to take oath on Wednesday, her relatives back in India showered praises for her achievements and lauded her for doing it “all on her own.”

“There's no message I can give, I didn't help her become VP. She did all on her own. All that I'll tell her is 'do whatever Shyamala(Kamala Harris' mother) taught you. You've been doing fine so far, keep it up.' It's all I can say,” her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran, who is based in Delhi, told news agency ANI.

Harris’ village in Tamil Nadu’s Thulasendrapuram celebrated by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and performing poojas at the temple as the Indian-orogin Democrat is set to be sworn-in as the US vice president this evening.

The village has been decorated to give a festive look. Sivaranjani, a woman who was making murukku, told ANI, "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di is all set to become the Vice President of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village."

Earlier in the day, the US vice president-elect took to Twitter to say that she and president-elect Joe Biden will work to unify the country, tackle the challenges, and renew the promise of America. “Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit,” she wrote in another post on the microblogging site.

Joe Biden and Harris will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonya Sotomayor respectively in the first-ever curated live stream for “young Americans'' hosted by award-winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer. The duo have urged their supporters to stay home because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The National Mall is closed and just a fraction of the tickets usually handed out for an inauguration will be distributed.

Harris, 56, will be the first-ever woman vice president of the US. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.