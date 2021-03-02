IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / US Capitol siege act of domestic terrorism, says FBI chief Wray
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, domestic terrorism and other threats, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US.(REUTERS)
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, domestic terrorism and other threats, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US.(REUTERS)
us presidential

US Capitol siege act of domestic terrorism, says FBI chief Wray

  • A Jan. 5 report from the FBI's Norfolk, Virginia, field office warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST

FBI Director Chris Wray condemned the January riot at the US Capitol as “domestic terrorism” Tuesday as he defended the bureau’s handling of intelligence indicating the prospect for violence. He told lawmakers the information was properly shared with other law enforcement agencies even though it was raw and unverified.

Wray's comments in his first public appearance before Congress since the deadly Capitol attack two months ago amounted to the FBI's most vigorous defense against the suggestion that it had not adequately communicated to police agencies that there was a distinct possibility of violence as lawmakers were gathering to certify the results of the presidential election.

A Jan. 5 report from the FBI's Norfolk, Virginia, field office warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington the following day. However, Capitol Police leaders have said they were unaware of that report and had received no intelligence from the FBI that would have led them to expect the sort of violence that besieged the Capitol that day. Five people died that day.

Asked about the handling of the report, Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that it was shared though the FBI's joint terrorism task force, discussed at a command post and posted on an Internet portal available to other law enforcement agencies. The information was raw and unverified, and ideally, the FBI would have had more time to try to corroborate it.

“Our folks made the judgment to get that to the relevant people as quickly as possible,” Wray said.

He was also expected to be pressed at the hearing on how the FBI is confronting a national security threat from white nationalists and domestic violent extremists and whether the bureau has adequate resources to address those issues.

The violence at the Capitol made clear that a law enforcement agency that remade itself after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to deal with international terrorism is now scrambling to address homegrown violence from white Americans. President Joe Biden's administration has tasked his national intelligence director to work with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to assess the threat.

“It’s behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism. It’s got no place in our democracy and tolerating it would make a mockery of our nation’s rule of law," Wray said of Jan. 6.

Wray has kept a notably low profile since the Capitol attack. Though he has briefed lawmakers privately and shared information with local law enforcement, Tuesday's oversight hearing marked Wray's first public appearance before Congress since before November's presidential election.

Wray was also likely to face questions about the FBI's investigation into a massive Russian hack of corporations and US government agencies, which happened when elite hackers injected malicious code into a software update.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol donald trump christopher wray federal bureau of investigation senate judiciary committee
Close
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, domestic terrorism and other threats, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US.(REUTERS)
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, domestic terrorism and other threats, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US.(REUTERS)
us presidential

US Capitol siege act of domestic terrorism, says FBI chief Wray

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • A Jan. 5 report from the FBI's Norfolk, Virginia, field office warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their respective spouses. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their respective spouses. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
us presidential

Biden-Harris era begins: Some key ‘firsts’ of the new US administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in on Wednesday as the new President and Vice President of the US, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

From immigration to health: Biden moves swiftly to unwind Trump policies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Joe Biden’s aides say he’ll sign more Day One executive actions than any of his predecessors, to be followed by additional regulatory and policy changes over the coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
us presidential

On Day 1, Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
“There’s no time to start like today," Joe Biden said in his first comments to reporters as president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
us presidential

Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrates Kamala Harris' feat

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Villagers have been lighting fireworks and distributing sweets, while posters of Harris were pasted on the walls of the village, and children flashed placards featuring the first person of South Asian descent and the first woman to rise to the office of the US vice-president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
us presidential

'Day of history, hope': US President Joe Biden

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts that binds the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
us presidential

'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

Joe Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Joe Biden was eager to go big early, with an ambitious first 100 days including a push to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'Going home': Joe Biden's surreal walk to the White House

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Joe Biden popped the surreality of the moment with a quip as he made the short walk to the White House with Jill, followed closely by Vice President Kamala Harris and her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

Prez Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
us presidential

Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history'

ANI, Thulasendrapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 AM IST
People in Thulasendrapuram village, the native village of Harris' mother, were seen applauding and hooting while Harris was taking an oath to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP