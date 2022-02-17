‘2 people are scared of vaccine…’: Modi's mock attack on ‘Parivarwadis’ in UP's Fatehpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Opposition for their questions over the Centre's achievement in administering record Covid-19 vaccine shots across the country. Without naming any particular political party, Modi claimed the Opposition questioned spending money behind the vaccination drive. “They (Opposition) have a problem with Yogi (Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath), Modi and even the vaccine,” the PM said while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said that there are two types of people, who are scared of the vaccines - one is coronavirus itself, and the other is those who are opposing the vaccination drive.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

He said that he has come to Fatehpur to alert the citizens about people who are spreading rumours and misleading them. The PM added that it is his fortune to be able to work for the people of the northern state.

In direct interaction with the people at the rally, the PM asked if all of them have received the jabs of Covid-19 vaccine. As the crowd cheered, Modi further asked if the state government took a single penny from the people to inoculate them with vaccine doses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Launching a veiled attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over dynasty politics, Modi said, “Parivarwadi are calling the vaccines ‘BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ka tika.” He then asked the crowd if anyone told them that the vaccines are the saffron party’s when they received the shots. To this too, the crowd cheered, signalling an answer in the negative.

Also Read | UP polls: Akhilesh busy gathering wealth for his family, says Amit Shah

The PM said that in return to all the love and support that he and his government has received from Uttar Pradesh, it is his duty to work for the people of the state and spend funds for their welfare and development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi further intensified his attack on the Opposition by saying that this year, the people of the northern state has decided to hold colourful celebrations of triumph ahead of Holi on March 10.

Modi also referred to his first speech after becoming the Prime Minister of India at Delhi's Lal Quila (Red Fort), and mentioned how he talked about constructing toilets for India's rural and poor households, which would especially cater to the woes of the women and girls. “They (Opposition) said how can one talk about sauchalay (toilet) standing at Lal Quila during an event that is being watched worldwide?…But they haven't seen poverty," the PM told the Fatehpur crowd.

Also Read | No village where UP, Bihar 'bhaiyo'...: PM Modi's swipe at Channi, Priyanka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acknowledging his background as a common man, Modi said he has seen poverty and understands the same. He also bashed the Opposition over the ban of triple talaq, saying they had an issue with it too. “Should I not think of the welfare of women of the country?” he asked the crowd.

The PM said that Parivarwadis are 'scared" of losing their “vote bank” in Uttar Pradesh as Modi is giving the poor various facilities such as health schemes, houses and toilets, among others.

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held on Sunday (February 20), with 59 constituencies across 16 districts in the list. The seventh phase of the elections, which will be the final one, will be held on March 7 and the counting of votes on March 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}