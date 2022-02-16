UP polls: After attack on convoy, BJP's Karhal candidate SP Baghel gets Z security cover

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Karhal constituency SP Singh Baghel has been given Z category security by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. This comes after the saffron party leader's convoy was attacked near Attikullapur village in Mainpuri district of the northern state late Tuesday evening.

The ANI report, however, stated that the Z category security cover was provided to the Union minister of state in ministry of law and justice on February 11 - four days before Tuesday evening's incident. It added that earlier Baghel was being given ‘Y+’ category of armed central security cover.

Notably, Baghel is up against SP president Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal seat in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Akhilesh is contesting the polls for the first time.

During Tuesday's incident, stones were pelted and sticks were thrown at Baghel's car in Mainpuri, thereby breaking glasses of the car. As per latest reports, the minister has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Karhal police station.

Superintendent of police (SP) for Mainpuri Madhuban Singh said that the attack on Baghel occurred during his return from campaigning in the region. The attackers came from a nearby farm field and raised slogans against the BJP candidate. Singh added that police reached the spot soon after the incident, and necessary action will be taken based on the complaint lodged by Baghel.

The BJP has condemned the attack on Baghel's convoy, with Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya taking to Twitter on Tuesday to say that SP goons, sent by Akhilesh, were behind the incident.

The ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will conclude on March 7. Till now, two phases of the seven-phase polls have taken place, with Karhal constituency going next on February 20. The BJP is aiming to return to power in the northern state after registering a thumping victory in 2017 elections. The counting of this year's assembly polls will be held on March 10.

