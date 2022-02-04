Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary among 400 booked for Covid & EC norms violation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary along with 400 others have been booked for alleged violation of Covid-19 and Election Commission guidelines in Noida, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the two prominent leaders, SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, the party's Gautambuddha Nagar unit chief Indira Pradhan were booked for violation during the campaign in Dadri on Thursday. Read: 'Pair of two boys': Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh-Jayant tie up for UP polls

Remember, the Election Commission on Monday had extended the ban on roadshows and political rallies till February 11 in all poll-bound states.

The commission, however, granted some more relaxation to the curbs. These include increasing the upper limit of persons in physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates to 1,000 from the current 500 or 50 per cent of the venue capacity - whichever is lesser.

Dadri along with Noida and Jewar fall under the Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. All three constituencies will vote in the first of the seven phases on February 10. The counting of votes takes place on March 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}