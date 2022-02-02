'Pair of two boys': Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh-Jayant tie up for UP polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came down heavily on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary for the upcoming state polls.

Calling them a “pair of two boys”, Adityanath said a similar "jodi” had come up in the previous UP Assembly elections held in 2017, referring to then alliance partners Rahul Gandhi – who was then the president of the Congress party, and Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi then went on allege how both of them (Akhilesh, Rahul) supported the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, when as many as 60 people lost their lives, from both the Hindu and Muslim communities.

“Like this pair of 2 boys (Akhilesh-Jayant) a similar jodi had come up in 2017, 2014. People showed these boys from Lucknow, Delhi they're not worthy,” he said Mathura.

“The boy in Lucknow was silent, laughing and honouring rioters and suspending cops in action," the chief minister said in an apparent attack against Akhilesh. “The boy in delhi was not having sympathy for jat and allowed killing of innocent,” he added, training guns at Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH Like this pair of 2 boys (Akhilesh-Jayant) a similar jodi had come up in 2017, 2014.People showed these boys from Lucknow, Delhi they're not worthy. In Muzaffarnagar riots, Lucknow boy (Akhilesh) was getting murders done while Delhi boy(Rahul Gandhi)supported rioters:UP CM pic.twitter.com/pbFNbxgTjy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

“We built 43 lakh houses to poor, gave health insurance for free, constructed toilets, brought up Jevar airport but earlier this fund in previous regime was going to itra wala mitra , the perfume trader,” Yogi said as he continued his tirade against Akhilesh.

Notably, the war of words has heated up between the opposing parties as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are right around the corner.

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in politics of negativity. Addressing a press conference with alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary in Shamli's Kairana, “The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls."

He also ridiculed the centre’s for terming the annual financial statement as “amrit kaal”, asking whether the previous budgets were “poison”.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.