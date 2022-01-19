Akhilesh Yadav will contest in UP elections: Reports

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest in the UP assembly election 2022, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. In November last year, Akhilesh was believed to have said that he would not be contesting in the election. The Azamgarh MP has never contested in a state election -- not in 2012 or 2017. In 2012, when he became the country's youngest chief minister, he took the route of the Legislative Council.

According to insiders, the pressure on Akhilesh was built as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur. Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP is another pressure point on Samajwadi Party which apparentlymade Akhilesh change his mind.

When Akhilesh reportedly said he won't be contesting the assembly election, his party said the decision will be taken collectively. "BJP will be wiped out of Uttar Pradesh. The people of UP are with Samajwadi Party. Whether or not Akhilesh Yadav will contest the assembly election will be decided by the party," Aashish Yadav said at that time.