Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / BJP will again win over 300 seats in UP: Piyush Goyal
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP will again win over 300 seats in UP: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that Prayagraj has always been ahead in knowledge, education, culture, literature, spirituality, arts and trade
Union minister Piyush Goyal at a public meeting in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ht photo)
Union minister Piyush Goyal at a public meeting in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ht photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said traders embraced the goods and services tax (GST) system introduced by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government.

“That is because the traders like an honest and transparent taxation policy,” he said adding that the (BJP) would be reelected with over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Allahabad (south) seat on Wednesday evening, Goyal said that Prayagraj has always been ahead in knowledge, education, culture, literature, spirituality, arts and trade. “Over 5 crore people came here during Kumbh-2019 and all facilities were provided for holding grand religious fair in UP. BJP has worked honestly for the betterment of Prayagraj and UP,” he added.

“The welfare schemes as well as development projects have helped the state march towards progress and development,” he said while urging people to support BJP candidates including cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” contesting from the Allahabad (south).

“Before 2017, UP had just two international airports but today it is on way to becoming the only state of the country to have five such airports,” he said praising Nandi’s work as civil aviation minister.

“Neither Samajwadi Party, nor the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress, had any vision for the state. They knew that if people would become intelligent enough, they would reject them,” he claimed.

He also said previously UP saw parties in government promoting family and promoting criminals in politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out