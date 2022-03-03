'BJP workers have hooliganism in their brains’: Mamata on her attack in Varanasi

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled an explosive charge against BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of attacking her car with sticks while she was going to take part in a Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

“Yesterday when I was going to Ghat from airport, I saw some BJP workers - who have nothing else except hooliganism in their brains - stopping my vehicle. They hit my car with sticks and told me to go back. Then I realised that they're gone," she declared.

"Their (BJP) loss is imminent,” the chief minister was quoted by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee was also shown black flags and faced chants of 'Jai Sri Ram', ANI reported.

Varanasi, which is prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing UP Assembly election. The sixth phase is being held today, in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting a state poll for the first time.

Mamata Banerjee is in UP's Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party, which is widely seen as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's biggest rival.

The feisty chief minister hit back at her attackers with shouts of her own, chanting ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai UP’ to protests by Hindu Yuva Vahini members who 'Modi-Modi'.

“I am not scared. I am not a coward. I am a fighter. I faced thrashings and bullets several times in my life. But I never bowed down. Yesterday, when they were surrounding me, I got down from my car and faced them to see what they can do. They are cowards."

Polling for the sixth phase of the UP election began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

