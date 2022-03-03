UP election 6th phase Live: CM Yogi Adityanath's fate to be sealed today

The 6th phase of the assembly election in 57 constituencies in 10 districts will be held on Thursday deciding the fate of heavyweights like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. The final phase of voting will be held on March 7.
The districts where polling is to be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.
Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.
These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.
The campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST
UP election 6th phase Live: CM Adityanath's appeal to people
Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Across Uttar Pradesh, from urban centres such as Prayagraj and Varanasi to smaller districts such as Chandauli and Mirzapur, there is a significant narrative on the ground that the BJP has not done enough on employment and filling up government vacancies.
Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will seal the fate of 676 candidates, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in 57 constituencies spread across 10 eastern UP districts.
In the changing times, India will have to become more powerful. India will become powerful only when its dependence on other countries is minimised, PM Narendra Modi said in a public rally in Sonbhadra
Addressing a public meeting in Mau, the stronghold of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said after BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state, as well as Mau and Azamgarh districts, had become free from riots
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency