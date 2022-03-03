Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP election 6th phase Live: CM Yogi Adityanath's fate to be sealed today
UP election 6th phase Live: CM Yogi Adityanath's fate to be sealed today

UP election 6th phase Live: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur, his first assembly election. 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shows victory sign at a public meeting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The 6th phase of the assembly election in 57 constituencies in 10 districts will be held on Thursday deciding the fate of heavyweights like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. The final phase of voting will be held on March 7.

The districts where polling is to be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.

The campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST

    UP election 6th phase Live: CM Adityanath's appeal to people

In east UP, unemployment woes linger in the air

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Across Uttar Pradesh, from urban centres such as Prayagraj and Varanasi to smaller districts such as Chandauli and Mirzapur, there is a significant narrative on the ground that the BJP has not done enough on employment and filling up government vacancies.
Just before the pandemic, UP's labour market was affected by a lack of good quality jobs in comparison with other states (HT File)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByDipankar Ghose
Tight security arrangements for sixth phase UP polls today

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said polling will be held for 57 assembly constituencies in 10 districts.
Polling officials at an equipment distribution center as they leave for their respective polling stations for the sixth phase of the UP polls, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
UP polls: CM Yogi’s seat in focus as Uttar Pradesh votes in 6th phase today

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will seal the fate of 676 candidates, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in 57 constituencies spread across 10 eastern UP districts.
Polling staff gather at a distribution centre to collect polling equipment for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal
‘UP has decided to create political history this time’

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Hindustan's Shashi Shekhar ahead of Thursday's sixth and penultimate round of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
UP polls: Dy CM rebuts Swami Prasad’s ‘attack on convoy’ charge

A person standing on the verge of defeat only makes such unrestrained allegations, UP dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said
A person standing on the verge of defeat only makes such unrestrained allegations, UP dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said (Sourced)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Will leave no stone unturned in evacuating all Indians from Ukraine: PM Modi

In the changing times, India will have to become more powerful. India will become powerful only when its dependence on other countries is minimised, PM Narendra Modi said in a public rally in Sonbhadra
In the changing times, India will have to become more powerful. India will become powerful only when its dependence on other countries is minimised, PM Narendra Modi said in a public rally in Sonbhadra (HT file)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sixth phase is all about Yogi, Akhilesh influence

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s development plank is pitted against SP chief Akhilesh yadav’s social justice card in the region
Polling staff gather at a distribution center to collect polling equipment for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:45 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
On Mukhtar turf, Yogi urges people to reject Mafiosi, their supporters

Addressing a public meeting in Mau, the stronghold of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said after BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state, as well as Mau and Azamgarh districts, had become free from riots
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to address a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, in Mau on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:41 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Penultimate phase: Testing time for Yogi, Swami Prasad today

The sixth and penultimate phase of the UP assembly polls will see the fate of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his ex-minister Swami Prasad Maurya being sealed on Thursday
Polling staff at a distribution center to collect polling equipment for the sixth and the penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
On Akhilesh turf, Priyanka targets him, Modi and Yogi alike

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Modi and Yogi ‘bade miyan” (big master) and Akhilesh “chhote miyan” (small master) as she campaigned for her party candidates in Azamgarh
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi waves towards supporters during a public meeting in Azamgarh for the ongoing UP Assembly polls. (PTI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
UP polls: Akhilesh says BJP has halved farmers’ earnings

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says if his party is voted to office, it will relax the age limit for government jobs
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a rally for the UP polls at Mungra Badshahpur in Jaunpur. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 08:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mamata to hold rally in Varanasi with Akhilesh

A total of 54 constituencies, including eight in Kashi, are scheduled to go to polls in Uttar Pradesh in the last phase on March 7.
Lucknow, India – February 08, 2022: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee along with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav gesture during the joint press conference appealing to voters to support Samajwadi Party (SP) during Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election campaign at the party state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Sudhir Kumar, New Delhi
UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats

Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
BSP govt acted against Maoists, worked for tribals’ welfare: Maya

The BJP, the SP and the Congress exploited tribals and scheduled caste people, alleged BSP chief Mayawati in Mirzapur
The BJP, the SP and the Congress exploited tribals and scheduled caste people, alleged BSP chief Mayawati in Mirzapur (HT file)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Multi-cornered contest in weavers’ belt of east UP

Weavers’ association has urged government to provide raw material at subsidised rates, interest-free loans to purchase modern machines and fix electricity rates for the revival of textile industry
Weavers working in a handloom unit in Astarabad village of Sant Kabir Nagar. (Sourced)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 11:43 AM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh
