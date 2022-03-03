UP election 6th phase Live: CM Yogi Adityanath's fate to be sealed today

The 6th phase of the assembly election in 57 constituencies in 10 districts will be held on Thursday deciding the fate of heavyweights like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. The final phase of voting will be held on March 7.

The districts where polling is to be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.

The campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.