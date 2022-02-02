‘Bua-bhatija govts…’: Amit Shah's fresh attack on past BSP-SP regimes in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the previous Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying “bua-bhatija” regimes pushed the northern state to the BIMARU category.

Notably, BIMARU that has a resemble with the Hindi word ‘bimar’ meaning ‘sick’, was coined by economic analyst and demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. It's an acronym formed using the first letters of the names of four Indian states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

During his first campaign for third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Atrauli and Sahaswan, Shah slammed the BSP-SP “casteist governments”, saying they “could not do any good to Uttar Pradesh,” according to ANI.

“The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the ones that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh,” he told a gathering in Atrauli.

Continuing his dig at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the home minister said the former will “play a game of red-green light” with the people of Uttar Pradesh. “He will show a red light to development and green light to mafias,” he added, while addressing a gathering in Sahaswan.

Shah further stated that Uttar Pradesh became a mafia-centre under the “bua-bhatija” rule, but following the emergence of BJP in the state, mafias are now present in only three locations - “out of Uttar Pradesh, Budaun jail or as an SP candidate”, according to ANI.

The home minister praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh for reviving the lock industry in Aligarh, alleging the “bua-bhatija” governments in the past had shut down the factory.

“The BJP government promoted the lock industry under one district-one product. Now hundreds of lock manufacturing factories have started here again,” he added.

After his address in Atrauli and Sahaswan, Shah went on a door-to-door campaign in Badaun.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will start on February 10 and continue in seven phases till March 7. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20, while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.