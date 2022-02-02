UP polls: In first public rally, Mayawati lashes out at ‘casteist media’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, as well as the media, as she addressed her first rally for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, for which the polling for the first round will take place on February 10.

Also Read | UP polls: Mayawati to launch election campaign in Agra today

Voters should reject all three parties--the ruling BJP, SP and Congress--as these have given tough time to the people, the former UP chief minister said at a public rally in Agra.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati lashed out at ‘casteist media’ for spreading propaganda that she was ‘missing.’ The media, she said, ‘falsely propagated that BSP leaders are not visible.’

Also Read | 'Congress' condition so poor...': Mayawati's jibe as Priyanka said BSP is quiet

“I came to Lucknow when the Covid-19 situation improved, and have been working from there. Then, I went to Delhi for two days after my mother died. I worked for other states from Lucknow. I got free yesterday and today came to my people in Agra, the state's Dalit capital,” the veteran politician said.

Pitching law and order as the primary reason people should vote for the BSP, the party chief urged supporters to stay vigilant against opinion polls and pre-poll surveys by the media. All pre-election opinion polls, she said, will fail.

“We did a splendid job when we were in power. The tasks undertaken by our regime were copied by the parties which followed us in power. Our government should be brought back for the welfare of all castes and communities,” she further said, urging voters to keep in mind coronavirus protocols while casting their votes.

The voting for phases 2-7 in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes for all 403 assembly constituencies will take place on March 10.