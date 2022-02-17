Farmers, youth and traders will strengthen the state: Mulayam

Agra: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday made his first public appearance in the ongoing election process in Uttar Pradesh, addressing a rally in Mainpuri’s Karhal, from where his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the assembly elections for the first time.

Karhal, a SP stronghold, goes to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections to the 403-member state legislative assembly. Campaigning for the third phase elections will conclude on Friday.

“The eyes of other countries of the world, including the United States, are on the Samajwadi Party in these elections and now the people of India will decide. But one thing is clear that your hopes will be fulfilled by the Samajwadi Party,” Mulayam Singh said, while appealing to the people to ensure the victory of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The former chief minister said the people want that the problems of poverty and unemployment are resolved, and his party’s policies are very clear on these issues.

“The policies of the Samajwadi Party are clear. Farmers, youth and traders will together strengthen this state, and the country will prosper. Today, this huge crowd has proved that the people want farmers, youth and traders to develop the country together,” he said.

“It is the policy of the Samajwadi Party that our farmers should be given priority, arrangement of fertilizers and seeds should be made and they be provided the means of irrigation which will increase the yield. If the yield increases, the condition of the farmer will improve. Similarly, jobs should be arranged for our educated youth. No government is doing this,” he added.

There is a need to attend to problems faced by traders, he said.

“Traders purchase products from farmers and give a proper price to farmers while earning profits. If traders benefit, then they will be able to purchase farm produce. The progress of farmers, youths and traders can lead to prosperity in the nation.”

He urged the gathering to ensure victory of Akhilesh by a huge margin.

“For development, it is a must to care for farmers, youth and traders. The common man is looking for solutions and I can assure that only the Samajwadi Party has the solution to problems faced by nation and can address aspirations of farmers, youth and traders for the nation’s growth,” the former SP chief said.

Mulayam was last seen at any public meeting during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he shared the stage with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. The two parties had contested the parliamentary elections in alliance. At that time, Mayawati had sought votes for Mulayam in Mainpuri. However, the two parties parted ways after a dismal performance in the 2019 elections. Mulayam, however, won the Mainpuri seat.

Akhilesh, who was campaigning in Firozabad for party candidates, also joined his father in Karhal later and addressed the gathering.

Thanking Mulayam, whom he fondly referred to as Netaji, for coming to the meeting in Karhal, the SP chief, “This is Netaji’s area where he studied, taught, started politics and also participated in wrestling bouts.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pitted Union minister of state for law SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh in Karhal.

Union home minister Amit Shah also campaigned with Baghel almost simultaneously in Karhal constituency on Thursday at a rally nearly 3km away.

Taking a dig at the BJP rally, Akhilesh said, “The BJP workers would not be seen at the polling booths of Karhal Vidhan Sabha (on the polling day) as they neither have youth, farmers nor mothers and sisters with them.”

The SP chief said that the BJP tells lies and instigates quarrels and hence it should be named as “Bharatiya Jhagda Party”.

Without naming Baghel, who was earlier Mulayam Singh Yadav’s security officer and was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Jalesar on the Samajwadi Party ticket three times in 1998, 1999 and 2004, Akhilesh said the “opponent” has no vote.

“When he comes to your village, allow him a seat and ask about unfulfilled promises that the BJP made. Since he is a Union minister, ask what he has done for backward classes,”

The Uttar Pradesh polls began on February 10 and will conclude on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

