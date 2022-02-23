Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘Forgive me’: BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey holds his ears, does sit-ups on dais

BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey is seeking re-election from the Robertsganj assembly constituency in Sonbhadra, which is scheduled to vote in the seventh phase on May 7.
A video clip from an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Robertsgang assembly segment went viral. In this, BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey was seen performing squats while holding his ears on the dais (Screengrab)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhupesh Chaubey squatted on his chair on the dais while holding his ears during a public meeting in Sonbhadra and urged people to forgive him for the “mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly in the last five years.” A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Bhupesh Chaubey is in the fray from the Robertsganj assembly constituency in Sonbhadra, which is scheduled to vote in the seventh phase on May 7. He continued with the sit-ups despite people trying to stop him from doing so.

“All of you gave blessings in 2017 elections. In the same way, give your blessings this time too so that the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party can bloom in Robertsganj assembly constituency,” Chaubey urged people.

According to party leaders, some grassroots level workers of the BJP were upset with the BJP MLA during campaigning recently, saying that Chaubey didn’t attend their calls and maintained a distance from them after winning the election in 2017.

“Chaubey did sit-ups to pacify them,” said a local present in the meeting.

Local BJP leader Bhanu Pratap was the chief guest of the programme.

While seeking votes in support of the BJP candidate, he said: “In three phases of the UP assembly elections, SP and BSP have become half and will be wiped out completely in the seventh phase.”

