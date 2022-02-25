‘Ganga kinare ka chhora’: In Jaya Bachchan's campaign for SP, iconic song from husband Amitabh's ‘Don’

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan on Friday invoked a song from her husband's--superstar Amitabh Bachchan--iconic movie ‘Don', as she campaigned for her party on the last day of campaigning ahead of Sunday's phase 5 polling in the state.

“I was born in a Bengali family in Madhya Pradesh, married into Uttar Pradesh. My daughter married a Punjabi and son married a South Indian. Nothing like casteism or regionalism in our family. 'Ganga kinare ka chhora' will always be Ganga's. He won't become one of Mumbai's sea,” Bachchan said, according to news agency ANI. She was campaigning for Pallavi Patel, the SP-led alliance's candidate against deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu assembly constituency, which falls in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj (then Allahabad) is also where Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942. He migrated to Mumbai in the late 1960s to become an actor and, after years of struggle, established himself as a superstar with a string of hits in the 1970s, including ‘Don.’ Since then, the family is based in and works out of Mumbai, the country's entertainment and financial capital.

In its campaign for the UP assembly polls, the SP has repeatedly targeted chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath as an ‘outsider’. Adityanath, 49, was born in undivided Uttar Pradesh's Pauri Garhwal. The district now comes in the neighbouring Uttarakhand, which was carved out of UP in November 2000.

In the fifth leg of voting, as many as 61 of Uttar Pradesh's total 403 assembly constituencies will go to polls. After Sunday, two more rounds of polling--on March 3 and 7 will--will be left. In the first four legs--on February 10, 14, 20 and 23--voters across 231 seats exercised their right to franchise.

The counting of votes polled across all seven phases will be held on March 10.