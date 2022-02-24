Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

Mayawati on Nawab Malik’s arrest: BJP’s bid to influence UP polls in the name of terrorism

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has termed Maha minister's arrest as the BJP-led central govt's bid to influence the ongoing UP polls ‘in the name of terrorism'.
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (file photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has hit out at the BJP, which is in power at the centre, accusing it of misusing its power ‘in the name of terrorism’.

Mayawati accused the government of using central agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate and the 'ongoing probe in Maharashtra' for its personal gains.

“Whatever is happening in the country in the name of terrorism, and sometimes in the name of ongoing investigation in Maharashtra, is very unfortunate. This is the (BJP-led) govt’s bid to influence the assembly elections being held in Uttar Pradesh. People must be alert,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mayawati’s statement comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, arrested Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, national spokesperson of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a minister in Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will stay in ED custody till March 3.

The ministers of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will protest at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Smarak against the Enforcement Directorate, news agency ANI reported.

