Kheri DM launches door-to-door campaign to boost poll percentage

In order to boost poll percentage, Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with other senior administrative officials is carrying out a door-to-door campaign urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise when the district goes to poll on February 23.

Singh has launched the campaign a few days back to boost the poll percentage of Kheri from 67.9% recorded in 2017 assembly polls to 90% during the upcoming elections.

For the purpose, the DM had also posted appeals, photo and video messages for maximum polling through his personal and official twitter and facebook handles with a catchline ‘abki bar 90 par’ (this time to cross 90%).

He has also engaged his wife, two little daughters and sub ordinates to spread awareness among voters.

As part of the campaign on Friday, Kheri DM alongwith CDO Anil Singh, SDMs Renu and Ila Prakash took to city roads, distributing pamphlets urging voters to reach their polling centers on February 23 to cast their vote and celebrate the festival of democracy.

On Saturday, the officials visited a number of households in Kashinagar locality and called on the residents.

Singh highlighted the importance of every vote and handed them an invitation card to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

“It is a humble effort on my part to motivate the Kheri voters to register a healthy voter turnout during the polls. Given an encouraging response to the campaign, I am sure Kheri will register a record voter turnout this year,” the DM said.