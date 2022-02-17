Mukhtar’s absence may impact east UP politics around Mau, say locals

After over two decades, mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is missing from the electoral battle in Purvanchal.

Currently lodged in Banda jail, Mukhtar is a five-term MLA from Mau (sadar) since 1996 and from where his elder son Abbas Ansari would be contesting this time.

Mukhtar’s supporters are confident that Abbas will carry his political legacy forward but there are others who feel that with Mukhtar’s absence will affect political equations on over a dozen seats in east UP.

“Mukhtar bhai lives in the hearts of the people, irrespective of whether he contests or not,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a saree trader from Rauza Bazar area, in Mau (sadar) assembly constituency.

“To create a hold in the area like Mukhtar bhai, Abbas will have to work hard,” he added.

“Abbas entered politics a few years back and so locals know him well. He is a soft-spoken person and popular among youths. His popularity will only grow here,” said another saree trader who requested anonymity.

“I keep away from politics,” said this trader who added that people were with Mukhtar. “Abbas will win here though locals will miss the senior Ansari,” he added.

Mukhtar was elected MLA from Mau assembly constituency first time in 1996 as BSP candidate. He retained the seat as independent candidate in 2002 and 2007, as a Quami Ekta Dal candidate in 2012. In 2017, he won the seat on the BSP ticket.

Mau will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on March 7.

Varanasi’s Vijay Kumar Yadav, who closely follows each election said, Mukhtar’s presence impacted elections in over two dozen seats in east UP areas including Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Varanasi. “His supporters will certainly miss him in this election,” he added.

Yadav said fielding Abbas was a strategic move of Ansari. “If his son wins this crucial election, then he will be set in politics and Mau (sadar) seat will remain in family,” he added. Abbas filed nomination as SBSP-SP alliance candidate on Monday.

Ashwani Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, said Mukhtar’s absence would benefit the BJP. “The people think that the Yogi government has ensured action against mighty mafias,” he said. Shailendra Singh, a Varanasi based social worker, has the same opinion. “Mukhtar’s absence will benefit the BJP on at least 10 seats,” he added.

“My father is a five-time MLA from Mau (sadar). He will not contest the election. It is a son’s duty to carry forward the legacy of his father,” Abbas had said after filing his nomination. “Mau is my karmbhoomi and I will carry forward my father’s political legacy. I will leave no stone unturned for it,” he added.

“Democracy is under threat today. A conspiracy was hatched to ensure that my father wasn’t able to file his nomination,” he said when asked why Mukhtar isn’t contesting this time.

Mukhtar Ansari’s lawyer Daroga Singh said, “Mukhtar has handed over his political legacy to his son Abbas. Now, Abbas will be in electoral politics.”

The BJP has fielded Ashok Singh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) its state president Bhim Rajbhar and the Congress Madhavendra Bahadur Singh from the Mau (sadar) seat.

Abbas Ansari is a sportsperson. He is into shotgun shooting and had contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi as a BSP candidate and finished second to BJP’s Fagu Chauhan. Chauhan polled 88,298 votes against Ansari who got 81,295 votes.

Two phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have already been held on February 10 and 14.