No power bills for farmers for next 5 years, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar and Sisamau – the two assembly segments that the BJP lost to Samajwadi Party in 2017 despite the party’s wave.

Earlier in the day Shah said in Dibiyapur, in Auraiya district (80 km from Kanpur), that if the BJP was re-elected to power, farmers in UP would not have to pay electricity bills for the next five years.

In Kanpur Shah, atop a decorated truck, started the roadshow from Vankhandeshwar temple in Sisamau assembly constituency, passed through P Road, Lenin Park, Anand Bagh, Sangeet cinema, Deputy Parao, Moolgunj, and ended the roadshow at Ghanta Ghar.

The home minister, accompanied by MP Satyadeo Pachauri, mayor Pramila Pandey and respective constituency candidates, moved through the congested roads for nearly 150 minutes amid good a turnout of the people.

Both sides of the road were festooned with thousands of saffron coloured balloons and specially decorated gates were erected at important points.

Shah, seemingly buoyed by the response, waved at the people and threw garlands at them, especially children. The BJP workers and leaders walked ahead raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The two constituencies where Shah campaigned have a strong presence of Muslim voters. Arya Nagar, which was Generalgunj seat before delimitation, used to be a bastion of the BJP, while the BJP haven’t been able to win the Sisamau seat since it came into being.

Arya Nagar was won by SP’s Amitabh Bajpai last time and Sisamau by Irfan Solanki. The BJP has now fielded its MLC and vice president Salil Vishnoi from Sisamau and Brahmin face Suresh Awasthi from Arya Nagar. Vishnoi, who had been a three-time MLA before losing last time, is calling this one his last outing at the hustings. Earlier in the day Shah said in Dibiyapur, in Auraiya district (80 km from Kanpur), that if the BJP was re-elected to power, farmers in Uttar Pradesh would not have to pay electricity bills for the next five years.

Addressing a public rally Shah said, “Holi is on March 18, counting is on 10th, bring the BJP government to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next five years.”

Shah said the Samajwadi Party had drawn a blank in the first and second phases of UP elections.

“The Samajwadi Party has been wiped out. Western Uttar Pradesh has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority has to be made grander,” he said.

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, “Akhilesh asks what have we done? If someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they’ll see everything in yellow only... kattas (guns) and goli (bullets) used to be made under Akhilesh’s government, now instead of ‘goli’, ‘gole’ (ammunitions) are being made to fire against Pakistan.”

He accused SP-BSP of destroying the economy of Uttar Pradesh and credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing a turnaround in the last five years.

He also said the ongoing elections were for “strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands and making Yogi chief minister again.”

Claiming success on the law and order front under the Yogi government, he asked, “Can any Mafioso trouble you anywhere, can anyone encroach your land, play with the honour of mothers and sisters? Yogi ji has ensured the migration of Mafiosi from Uttar Pradesh.”

“Yogiji has brought down dacoity by 72 per cent, loot by 62 per cent, murder by 31 per cent and rape by 50 per cent,” he said.

