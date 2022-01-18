Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: PM Modi asks BJP workers how is poll atmosphere in Varanasi, gets this response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are set to begin next month.

The interaction was held virtually since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all the rallies till January 22 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Prime Minister, during his interaction, laid emphasis on the expansion of the organisation (BJP) and development of the party workers.

He asked the partymen to work as a team in the upcoming polls.

PM Modi asked the BJP workers present at the virtual meeting about the changes that the Kasi Vishwanath Corridor brought in the lives of the people in the surrounding areas. One parry worker, Shravan Ravat, said that the sale of tea and flowers has got the boost along with hotel bookings as a large number of devotees are now visiting the city to see the corridor.

The Prime Minister then spoke to BJP booth president Seema Devi and appealed to her to connect more and more women with self-help groups (SHGs) and banking services.

PM Modi also asked if rural areas are getting uninterrupted power supply, to which BJP worker Akhilesh Dubey said that the supply is regular.

The Prime Minister also asked how the poll atmosphere is in Varanasi, to which the workers said that people of the ancient city are happy with Modi and the party’s government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polls in the State will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

