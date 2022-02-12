Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / PM warns against ‘dynasts’, says BJP flag flying high after Phase 1
uttar pradesh assembly election

PM warns against ‘dynasts’, says BJP flag flying high after Phase 1

The seven-phased elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly kicked off on Thursday, as voting took place in 58 constituencies in the western part of the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave towards the crowd during an election rally in Kasganj, India, Friday, February 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh and warned people against voting for the dynastic parties that were the “biggest threat to democracy”.

The seven-phased elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly kicked off on Thursday, as voting took place in 58 constituencies in the western part of the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

Addressing a rally in western UP’s Kasganj, which will vote in the third phase of state polls on February 20, Modi took a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying: “The dynastic leaders are so desperate that they have made up their mind to stop all the schemes (of BJP government) which are run for the poor. Hence, these people should never be given an opportunity.”

He further urged people to “remain alert”. “The blessings and love that you have showered on Modi and Yogi ji, have robbed these pariwar vadis (dynasts) of their sleep. No matter how much effort they make to divide you on the basis of caste, they have failed,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls began on Thursday, February 10, 2022. (HT Image)

Kasganj, where the BJP has won four times since 1977 and the Samajwadi Party two times, is a crucial constituency. In 2018, the region was the epicentre of a riot where a tiff between two groups over giving passage to a Tiranga Yatra on January 26 led to loss of life and property.

Invoking BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, Modi called up on people to choose between “parivarvadi aur pratibhashali (dynasts vs meritorious)”.

Also Read | ‘Shows his opinion on democracy’: Thakur slams Jayant for failing to vote

“Had Babasaheb Ambedkar, who had great following, wanted to, he could have set up his own family party, but he didn’t,” Modi said, continuing his tirade against “dynastic politics”.

The PM also showered praises on chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that even opponents cannot level corruption charges against him. He also hailed Adityanath’s announcement to name a roundabout in Ayodhya after iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, and termed it an example of “unity of India”.

“Lata Mangeshkar ji, who has her ancestral home in Goa, was a devotee of Lord Ram and sang many devotional songs praising him. A roundabout will be named after her in Ayodhya. This is the unity of India. I congratulate the Yogi government for this decision,” he said.

“I want a UP where no one is forced to leave to find work...”

Listing the benefits of the Centre and state governments working in tandem, he said, “The double engine government has made the provision for ‘one nation, one ration card’. If a person of UP has gone out (of UP) to earn his living, then Modi also thinks about the livelihood of that person,” he said.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manish Chandra Pandey

Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn...view detail

Topics
narendra modi bjp up election uttar pradesh dynasty politics kasganj
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP