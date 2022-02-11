‘Shows his opinion on democracy…’: Anurag Thakur slams Jayant Chaudhary for failing to vote

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday took a swipe at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary as the latter did not cast his vote in the first phase polling of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, held a day ago, saying that this clearly shows ‘their opinion on democracy.’

“A few dynastical people don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again,” Thakur said in Varanasi, where he was campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#UttarPradeshElection2022 | A few dynastical people (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/wRyPwRzV25 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

Chaudhary, whose party is contesting the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), is a voter in Mathura, which is among the 58 districts which polled on Thursday. According to RLD, he was unable to cast his vote because he was in districts where polling will take place in the second phase, on February 14.

However, Charu Chaudhary, Jayant Chaudhary's wife, also a voter in Mathura, cast her vote.

The Lok Dal chief, meanwhile, came under fire from the ruling party with leaders such as BJP national president JP Nadda targeting him.

आज एक नेता जिसको वोट डालना था, मतदान का प्रयोग करना था, उसने अपने मतदान का प्रयोग ही नहीं किया।



ये परिवारवाद की ठसक है, घमंड है।



ऐसे लोगों को प्रजातंत्र की हनक जवाब देती है। pic.twitter.com/5L87BVqSQi — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 10, 2022

Not to be left behind, Chaudhary, too, chimed in, saying that the BJP's reaction shows that it is, once again, ‘concerned’ for him.

लगता है मेरी चिंता फिर इन्हें सता रही है!!



ठसक, घमंड, गर्मी सब निकाल रहे हैं,

साइकल और हैंडपंप का बटन दबाकर! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) February 10, 2022

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in total seven phases, with rounds 3-7 to be held on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes for all 403 assembly constituencies will be held on March 10.