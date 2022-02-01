Reflection of polls may be seen in Union budget, key announcements likely

The reflection of the polls to five state assemblies may be seen in the Union budget for 2022-23 that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as key announcements are likely, according to analysts and officials.

Although the Union budget is unlikely to have any state-specific announcements for poll-bound states, some populist announcements focusing on the farm sector and MSMEs may be made to send signals of positivity ahead of the seven-phase voting in Uttar Pradesh, they say.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, polls to the assemblies of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be held in the next few weeks.

As Uttar Pradesh is also the largest beneficiary of most of the centrally sponsored schemes, any move to announce new projects or changes in the ongoing ones may have an impact on the people.

An increase in the budget of schemes linked to farm sector and farmers, MNREGA, rural sector, micro irrigation, schemes for women and the MSMEs sector may also be expected in the Union budget.

“Our ongoing schemes will continue to benefit the state and its people. More funds to schemes will benefit more. We are hopeful of certain announcements about the infrastructure projects. UP may (get) nod to infrastructure development projects including the metro rail projects etc,” said a senior officer of the state government on condition of anonymity.

“Yes, the 2022 election to five state assemblies is bound to cast a shadow on the Union budget for 2022-23. There are likely to be some populist announcements in the Union budget to give a feel-good message to the voters. Economics and politics cannot be separated in a democratic polity. Steps may be taken to increase and augment credit limits, modernisation of Mandi Samitis and increasing the Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Centre may extend relief to people by increasing the limit of standard deduction in income tax. It may also give relief to MSME sector that has been under distress amid the fight against Covid-19,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics, Lucknow University.

“True, the budget is unlikely to have any state specific announcements. But some announcements relating to the farm sector may be expected though the shape of announcements or expected schemes for the sector may not be predicted,” said AK Singh, former director of the Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

Major political parties also have their own views on any possible move to influence 2022 assembly elections.

“The Election Commission of India will ensure that the elections are held in a free and impartial manner though the Union government may make attempts to influence voters. As far as the people of state are concerned, the people of state have already made up their mind to vote out the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

“The Union budget is a constitutional requirement. It incorporates schemes for development and people of the country may not be deprived of any benefits due to elections in some states,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON