Take action over allegations on EVM malfunctioning: Akhilesh urges ECI

Akhilesh asked Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate action at those polling stations where allegations on EVM malfunctioning were being reported
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission. (File photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

On the day when the first phase of polling was held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in western UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action wherever there were allegations of EVM malfunctioning or slow polling in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet Hindi, hours after first phase polling began, Akhilesh said, “There is an appeal and expectation from the Election Commission that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down of polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations. Smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission.”

In a separate Hindi tweet, Akhilesh said, “New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!.” Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
