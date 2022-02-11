Those who don’t have kin can’t understand others’ pain: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership over the allegations of “dynastic politics”, saying “only those who have families can understand the pain of a family”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the SP chief said, “I want to say that only those who have families can understand the pain of a family... We are proud to have families. A family person will not run away with a jhola (bag) and leave the family behind. During the lockdown, if the chief minister had a family, he would have understood the pain of labourers walking miles to reach their home.”

The sharp attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to ANI, termed the “dynastic politics” a big threat and enemy of democracy.

Taking a jibe at Yadav, the PM said: “Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held some positions. Someone else told me all those around 25 years of age got the opportunity to contest elections. Is this dynastic politics is a threat for democracy?”

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Bijnor, the SP chief also lashed out at the BJP on the “double engine” slogan, saying that the “double engine government brought double corruption and double misery in Uttar Pradesh”.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

“Did corruption end during the Yogi government? Truth is double engine government means double corruption. Therefore, vote to remove corruption from the state so that Babaji (Adityanath) returns to his home after the results (of elections) are declared,” he said, addressing a joint rally with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Reaching out to the farmers of the region, Yadav said, “We will set up a corpus fund of ₹10,000 crores after coming to power to ensure timely payment to farmers.”

Speaking before Yadav, Chaudhary, said: “BJP is planning to hike the prices of petrol and diesel after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers of the region and country have defeated them after protesting for 13 months.”

Hitting back, UP BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said: “We are not against family... The difference is that for Akhilesh ji his family is the party. For us family means the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh...”

(With inputs from agencies)