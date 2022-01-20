Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP assembly elections: AIMIM announces 3rd list of seven candidates
UP assembly elections: AIMIM announces 3rd list of seven candidates

Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST
ANI |

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list has the names of seven candidates. So far, the AIMIM has declared 25 candidates and it will be contesting around 80 seats.

The AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

