UP Assembly elections: BJP panel meet today to decide candidates for 1st phase

A 24-member panel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Monday to finalise the poll strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The panel will also decide on candidates to be fielded in the first phase of voting on February 10, news agency ANI reported. It further said that the meeting will be held in Lucknow at around 4pm.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, assistant general secretary Karmveer Singh, former state president and MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya, vice-president Rekha Verma and general secretary Arun Singh are the members of the panel who will be present in the meeting.

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MoS Sanjiv Balyan, state ministers Suresh Khanna and Brijesh Pathak, national secretary and MP Vinod Sonkar, MP Rajveer Singh, MoS SP Singh Baghel, MLA and vice-president Salil Vishnoi and state general and MLC Ashwini Tyagi are also part of the panel.

Voting for the 403-members assembly will be held in seven phases. The first phase of the voting will begin on February 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. Further rounds of voting will take place on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

The state is currently under BJP rule which came to power with a sweeping majority of 312 seats out of 403 seats in the 2017 elections. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance had finished at number two with a combined total of 55 seats. The Bahujan Samajwadi (BSP) had won 19.

The results marked a huge comeback for the BJP, which was out of power in India’s largest state for 14 years.