UP assembly polls: Ukraine crisis resonates in rallies ahead of final phase voting

The Ukraine crisis is finding resonance in rallies for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Star campaigners of various political parties are raising issue of Indians stranded in the war-torn country.

Voting in 54 assembly constituencies spread over nine districts, including Varanasi, in Purvanchal (east UP), will take place in the seventh and final phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Ukraine issue started gaining traction in poll meetings since Wednesday.

Addressing a poll meeting in Sonbhadra district of east UP on March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people that the Union government will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Modi said, “You are seeing the situation that has been created in the world (at present). It is the increasing power of India that we are running such a big operation to rescue the citizens of our country trapped in Ukraine. Under Operation Ganga, several thousand Indians have already been brought back.”

On Thursday, he met some students, who returned from Ukraine, at the Varanasi airport.

He also referred to the issue during a rally in Mirzapur on Friday.

PM Modi said, “Indian planes are constantly flying to bring those still stuck there. The campaign is associated with Maa Ganga’s name. I am sure that that campaign will be successful.”

Earlier, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the BJP government did not care for Indians stranded in Ukraine and was only making tall claims on the crisis. He was addressing a joint rally of the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners – RLD, SBSP and PSP-L — in Varanasi. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also present on the dais in support of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaudhary said, “There is too much showing off. By mentioning Operation Ganga in a poll rally, Modi tried to politicise the operation. It shows that the ruling party is more concerned about the UP elections and doesn’t care for the people stranded in Ukraine.”

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being busy in poll meetings in UP, while Indians are stranded in Ukraine.

Addressing a poll meeting in Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, she said, “Look what is happening right now. There is a war underway in Ukraine and Modi is busy in poll meetings in UP. What is important? Isn’t bringing back our Indian students important?”

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava had said on Thursday evening, “Didi should know better. Ever since the crisis started, the PM has been in touch with leaders of Russia and Ukraine’s neighbours. Everyone has been helping our students.”

In a tweet on Friday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alleged that the Prime Minister is busy in poll campaigning in UP while Indians stranded in Ukraine are facing a difficult situation.

