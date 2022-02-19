UP election: Eye on women voters, BJP brings in campaigners from other states, launches ‘kamal kitty club’

With two phases into the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now turned its focus on women voters, bringing in prominent faces from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan for campaigning in the state.

The first two phases of the UP polls witnessed an increased percentage of women turning up to exercise their rights on the voting day. As a result, political parties are making all efforts to reach out to them and convince them by going door-to-door and speaking to the women of the households.

The BJP fielded a total of seven co-election-in-charges of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, of whom, three are women leaders, as per a report by Live Hindustan.

An army of women

The BJP launched the 'kamal kitty club' to attract women voters on the lines of kitty party. The party has fielded ‘pravasi’ women for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. These women are going door-to-door since February 10, meeting women and speaking with them.

The ‘kamal kitty club’ is scheduled to go on for 15 days. According to news agency ANI, every pravasi worker is campaigning for the candidate in five assembly seats here in Lucknow.

"Whenever we go and meet women they say that they are satisfied with the way the women are being treated here with respect since BJP formed the government here. Moreover, they are happy with the schemes initiated and implemented for them," Sita Negi, Nagar Adhyask, BJP Mahila Morcha of Lucknow told ANI.

Richa Vasisht from the Haryana women's wing of BJP said, "My duty is in 172 Uttar Vidhan sabha. Women are turning up in large numbers on polling days and that shows what the BJP government has done. Wherever we are going the women are welcoming us with warmth."

Meanwhile, BJP's Anjani Srivastava is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Armaan Khan in Lucknow West assembly constituency.

In Uttarakhand, too, the saffron party has given a ticket to Locket Chatterjee, who is also in the forefront of election co-in-charge duties.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10 and are being conducted in seven phases. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.